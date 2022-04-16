Letter: Deciding a peaceful protest must not be up to the cops

In one corner you have a squad of armed police officers, in the other, a 70-something unarmed white protester. When the bell rings, the protester is pushed, winds up on the ground with a fractured skull resulting in a monthlong hospitalization.

The case winds up in arbitration and the result, (insert drum roll) the police win. It was reported that one officer testified that the victim was “getting close to his police firearm” and he was also concerned “he might catch Covid-19.” Both legitimate concerns. How close to the firearm was the geriatric protester and was the officer masked? It was reported that 57 members of the police Emergency Response Team resigned in solidarity with the charged officers. Did any resign in solidarity with the injured protester?

Some could argue that the protester had no right to be there during a curfew. Others could argue that if the protester had been Black, the result may have been more tragic.

Perhaps this is a good opportunity for a police refresher course in how to deal with unarmed protesters, especially senior unarmed protesters.

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga