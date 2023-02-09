The Republican effort to not raise the “debt limit” is so hypocritical that it is almost laughable. The consequences of that action, or non-action, would be so devastating economically that it could cause a recession greater than the Bush recession in 2008 as well as collapse the funding for things like Social Security, Medicare and just about every other major program. The debt limit has been raised successfully, avoiding default for over 100 years.

But what is so hypocritical about this is that the greatest contributor recently to this huge deficit was the $2 trillion tax cut that Donald Trump passed that was supposed to stimulate the economy. Instead it blew a trillion dollar hole in the national debt that has not been addressed.

What makes the tax cut even greater hypocrisy is that 83% of it went to the top 1% of tax payers and those savings rather than aiding the middle class went back into the stock market and into bonuses on Wall Street. Unfortunately, 90% of the stock market is controlled by the top 10% of wealthy earners, so the vast majority of Americans did not benefit from this “tax cut for the rich.”

That “rich man’s tax cut” mimics the one that Ronald Reagan passed that caused such a deficit that it forced him to raise taxes 11 times, not on the top 1% but on the middle class. But when Reagan and Trump blew up the deficit, Republicans not only stayed silent but voted for the tax cuts that tremendously ballooned the deficit.

And what makes this issue even more ironic is that the federal deficit fell by $1.7 trillion under Joe Biden. So much for economic reality.

John W. Kowalski

Lockport