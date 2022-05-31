Letter: Death penalty exists in the form of shootings

In fact, the death penalty is utilized far too often. The only problem is that instead of being used on convicted felons who commit heinous murders, it is used on innocent citizens of this country. Thanks to our gutless politicians, who cave in to the powerful gun lobbyists, the death penalty is carried out on innocent people shopping in grocery stores (such as Tops on Jefferson Avenue). It is carried out on innocent schoolchildren (in too many schools to mention). It is carried out on worshippers in churches, synagogues and mosques across this land.