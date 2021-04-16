Letter: Dead manatees signal environmental harm

On a recent trip to Florida, we saw a dead manatee. This year seven manatees die a day, 539 died through March 19. The likely culprit is pollution. Agricultural and lawn chemicals are destroying their food source and sickening them. Nitrogen and phosphate are causing algae blooms killing the seagrass manatees eat. Glyphosate, a Roundup ingredient, was found in the plasma of 56% of the dead animals.

Manatees are a sign of a larger problem. Agricultural and lawn chemicals are causing many serious problems here and around the world. Another, 2-4D, an active agent in Agent Orange, is still used to kill dandelions and other flowering plants. It is a likely carcinogen. Glyphosate, also a likely carcinogen, is in our foods.

Toxic blue green algae blooms caused by lawn and agricultural fertilizer are showing up in Lake Erie, local lakes, and streams. Fifty-one years ago, Lake Erie was declared dead after algae, bacteria, farm runoff, sewage and industrial chemicals made it nearly impossible for life. We must act to prevent that from happening again.

Chemicals are starving and killing bees, butterflies and other pollinators. At least 70% of our food is dependent on them. Without them, it is likely that humanity will not survive.