Letter: Day of jazz music sets the stage to enjoy more summer festivals

It was a lovely day for the 18th Queen City Jazz Festival held by the Colored Musicians Club. Buffalo comes alive with free outdoor jazz concerts during the summer. The venue was Lafayette Square park. It was magical. It started at 1 p.m. and went until after 8 p.m. There were seven jazz entertainers, all genres. From gospel to a cappella.

The tree-lined park covered us in a cool way, just like the music. The festival line-up consisted of mostly Buffalo musicians performing original as well as the classic sound of jazz.

Along with many jazz enthusiasts, there was a sense of community. Coming together on a perfect Buffalo summer day.

I’m going to sit back, relax and enjoy the remainder of our summer jazz outdoor festivals. You should check it out.

Barbara Carson

Buffalo