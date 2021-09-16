Letter: David Gilbert has proven worthy of parole, release

I write because, following the governor’s granting of clemency to David Gilbert, family and friends are urging parole on his behalf and I strongly support this. He has served 40 years in prison for a bank robbery in which he was a getaway driver. Throughout, he has contributed positively to the lives of fellow incarcerated individuals, including developing a peer education program to keep people in prison safe from AIDS, helping young people receive their GEDs, and involvement in anti-violence programs.

Over the past six years I have become a friend of Gilbert. I have visited with him more than a dozen times, on occasion bringing my students and my son to speak with him, and have found him to be a compassionate individual with incredible insights into global affairs who motivates others toward humanitarianism. He is remorseful for the actions that led to his prison sentence, and is unwavering in his position that he would never participate in or promote violence in any form.

Granting parole to Gilbert would be a recognition that convicted individuals can be given a second chance by a responsive system. Clemency and parole are welcome tools in the face of a too-harsh prison system and should be used compassionately – especially for elders – as a more effective alternative to endless punishment.

David deserves to be released.