Letter: Data didn’t justify speed zone cameras

As someone who has paid a nonsensical fine for driving 27 miles per hour at 11 a.m. on Delaware Avenue, near Canisius High School, I applaud the end of this money grabbing scheme by the City of Buffalo, and more particularly, its mayor, Byron W. Brown.

Understand, I have been a Brown fan for a long time. But in this case, he was wrong, and he knows it. What else can explain his failure to veto the Common Council’s action terminating the speed zone cameras? Was it really about the safety of the kids or something else? What are the facts?

What I find puzzling is that through all the conversations about the cameras, we have yet to hear that a single accident or injury to a student has been avoided by the cameras. Why is that? If even a single child had been spared an injury, shouldn’t we hear about it?

Motor vehicle accidents involving students in school zones are a matter of public record. They are reported and investigated. The mayor and other city officials would have access to these data.

The conclusion is there were no such injuries to begin with, so there was no problem to be solved. So, why the cameras and the fines? A money grab, plain and simple.

Dennis McCoy

Snyder