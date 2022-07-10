Letter: Dangerous waters ahead judging by court’s decisions

For years we have been warned about and feared that sharia-type laws could be creeping into our legal system and administered by a religious tribunal. Apparently those warnings were left unheeded as that is exactly what is happening here. However it is not a invasion from some outside force but rather the U.S. Supreme Court. In an astounding leap back in time, the high court this week ruled Roe v. Wade unconstitutional and in Maine decreed that the public must subside private religious education.

The conservative majority on the court in a sweeping action set the women’s rights movement back more than 50 years. At the same time its decision in Maine, commands everyone regardless of personal convictions to financially support religious school education. The conservative justices on the court apparently are ignorant of The Establishment Clause or the concept of precedents which was been two of the bedrocks of our country’s legal system. More likely is the fact that they are simply pandering to the crazed Christian right in their unending and misguided attempts in turning our democracy into a Christian theocracy.

We are quickly facing a critical time in our history as our sacred traditions of freedom are being eroded away by an increasingly vocal minority set on reimagining our American story to suit their antiquated out of step religious views. Clarence Thomas’ dangerous and inflammatory comment regarding examining other precedents in light of the repeal of Roe v. Wade should be a warning to us all. Contraception, gay rights, interracial marriage could all be on the agenda of this court out of control.

The court has now moved into legislating morality which is an incredible over reach of its constitutional duties. It is hard to believe we have these conversations in 2022 because it seems more like 1952. We need to wake up to dangers ahead if the high court continues to disregard the will of the majority and embraces the far right’s warped agenda for this country.

Gary Rog

Hamburg