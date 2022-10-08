Letter: Damage in Florida can be compared to student debt

In the Oct. 5 Everybody’s Column, there was a criticism of a News editorial cartoon poking fun at Gov. Ron DeSantis. The writer was upset about the comparison of student loans to disaster relief in Florida. Now let’s be clear, I doubt the cartoon was talking about humanitarian aide.

The idea that student loans and the cost of rebuilding are not a fair comparison is wrong. Yes students voluntarily chose to incur the expenses of a higher education. But didn’t those people voluntarily choose to live near the shore, on a barrier island or near enough to the beach to be in danger from storm surge? They chose to assume the risk of catastrophic damage partially because they assumed the federal government would be there to underwrite some of their risk. He’s right, we don’t get help removing snow, why would they get help with unsafe development investments? More importantly what is the benefit of helping them rebuild versus the benefit of helping bright students go to university. Clearly the students provide a return on our investment; they contribute to gross domestic product, they help us remain technology competitive. We tend to forget that for every college-educated person in the United States, China has a PhD graduate.

Florida has a thriving tourist business. But if the tourist business cannot afford to cover the risk of continual hurricanes, why should the federal government continually subsidize it? We have a catastrophic disaster and we need to help, but we should not be helping them make the same mistakes. If they wish to do that, fine, that is their risk and the state of Florida’s. We need to help move them where building codes can protect their homes from wind. We have for years built flood control for places located too close to rivers. In some cases when it was too expensive to protect, we have relocated communities. We should be doing the same in Florida or we’ll be back again in the another year with the same problem.

Charles Zernentsch

Hamburg