Letter: Dalton Foundation story is not front-page news

While I appreciate the front-page article Jason Wolf wrote concerning the nonprofit handling of the Dalton Foundation, perhaps it could’ve been placed elsewhere. Wolf did a great job of investigating where the money goes after we make contributions and I’m sure he opened some eyes as to what percentage actually goes to the cause we get behind. I can’t help but feel, however, that the in-your-face front-page article took a beautiful and inspiring story and basically told our big-hearted Bills Mafia that they were ripped off. No one wants to hear that the dollars they contributed amount to only cents after “administrative” costs are paid. It could dampen spirits and make people think twice before donating to another cause. Buffalo is such a giving and generous area. I’d hate to see that change. I think the piece provided must know information. But perhaps it needn’t have been screamed from page one. In my humble opinion.