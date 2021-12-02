Letter: Dairy foods are safe, wholesome and endorsed

As an expert in food, diet, nutrition, and health issues, I’m compelled to respond to a letter “Cow’s milk is not meant for human consumption” (Nov. 25).

Today, we make food choices based on multiple factors such as taste, access, culture and health. As an associate professor in nutrition and dietetics, I encourage my students to evaluate science-based literature to design health diet patterns for themselves, their future patients and clients.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020-2025), including dairy as a part of a healthy diet pattern provides essential nutrients such as calcium, high-quality protein, vitamin D and potassium. Individuals who are lactose intolerant, roughly one in 10 of adults, can choose low-lactose and lactose-free dairy products. Infants should receive breast milk, when possible, as their primary nutrition for the first six months, according to the guidelines.

Science is not on Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine’s (PCRM) side. Its views have been denounced by the American Medical Association, National Osteoporosis Foundation and other health organizations.