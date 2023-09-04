As a D’Youville alumnus, it’s frustrating to read that the faculty have been working under an expired contract for over two years and without a pay raise for three years. The American Association of University Professors continues to negotiate with President Lorrie Clemo on a host of issues that her administration will not budge on. They include: medical insurance, short-term disability, paid time off for 12-month faculty, tuition remission for their dependents, and more.

A D’Youville University tenured faculty member starts at $66,000/year, new professors start at $56,444/year. These wages are less than many students that they teach who enter their respective industries.

Clemo makes $360,000-plus/year, many others in her administration make $150,000-plus/year. But highly educated professors, many with their PhDs, can’t receive the pay and benefits necessary to support their families?

One look at D'Youville social media accounts show multiple food trucks, beer tents, fireworks displays, exorbitant parties, high wire acts and new buildings. Where does all the money come from?

The school St. Bernard mascots appear to have better benefits than the faculty.

If Clemo cannot and will not pay the educators, then she is accepting mediocrity. That will be all D’Youville can afford when no one qualified wants to teach at the institution. In turn, education quality will suffer, graduation rates will drop, and a D’Youville degree in Western New York and beyond will lose its luster.

The once sterling reputation of D'Youville is already looking dull against yet another fireworks display.

Kyle Trimble ‘09, ‘13

East Aurora