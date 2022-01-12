Letter: D’Youville must recognize hardworking faculty members

We are in favor of the 32-hour work week policy established at D’Youville College as a means of increasing retention, and improving working conditions. However, the college has done nothing similar for the faculty of the college. If anything, the faculty are assuming additional responsibilities that have been thrust upon them due to the actions of the administration.

At the start of the pandemic, the college furloughed then fired over 50 employees, many of them support staff for academic departments. Since then, the faculty have been working with either reduced or no support staff at all. This work has now become the responsibility of the faculty, thereby increasing our workload.