Letter: D’Youville must recognize hardworking faculty members

We are in favor of the 32-hour work week policy established at D’Youville College as a means of increasing retention, and improving working conditions. However, the college has done nothing similar for the faculty of the college. If anything, the faculty are assuming additional responsibilities that have been thrust upon them due to the actions of the administration.
At the start of the pandemic, the college furloughed then fired over 50 employees, many of them support staff for academic departments. Since then, the faculty have been working with either reduced or no support staff at all. This work has now become the responsibility of the faculty, thereby increasing our workload.
In addition, the administration has not kept the number of full-time faculty in line with current enrollment. This has forced many faculty to teach (with compensation) extra courses each semester in order to ensure their students continue to progress in their programs. For example, a graduate nursing faculty member taught 22 credits during the fall semester when normal course assignment per semester is 12 credits.
The faculty are currently out of contract by over 120 days. In negotiations, the administration has not proposed any items that would reduce workload of the faculty. Instead, the administration proposed to increase workload for some faculty and proposed a 1% lump sum salary increase when staff received a 4% raise this past year.
Faculty at D’Youville are over worked, over stressed, and feeling that they are not being heard by the administration.
Laura Hechtel
Interim president/chief negotiator
D’Youville’s faculty union