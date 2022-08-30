Letter: D’Youville faculty, librarians deserve to receive a fair contract

As of Thursday, Sept. 1, D’Youville University has reached an unfortunate milestone. The faculty and librarians at D’Youville, represented by the D’Youville Chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), have now worked a full year without a contract.

The university has accomplished many things in recent years: qualifying as a university, opening the Health Professions Hub, winning several major grants, implementing a 32 hour work week for staff and administrators, and so on. Each of these achievements bodes well for the future of the institution.

But faculty and librarians feel left out.

We worked hard through the pandemic to ensure the success of the university’s forward-looking initiatives, all while delivering a top-quality education. We did so with great dedication, despite all the hardships imposed by the pandemic. D’Youville’s continued success as a university depends on the faculty and librarians who are in the classroom and serving students everyday; we are the backbone of student success and innovative research.

D’Youville faculty and librarians deserve a fair contract that rewards all that we give the institution and acknowledges the importance of our distinguished faculty and librarians.

We call on President Lorrie Clemo and the Board of Trustees of D’Youville University to meet us at the table with proposals that acknowledge all that faculty and librarians do to support our students in leading compassionate, productive and responsible lives dedicated to leadership and service. We are “one faculty for all students” and we should be treated fairly and with dignity.

Brandon Absher

Buffalo