Letter: D’Youville College’s reputation is being damaged by leadership

Reading all the negative press in the news since Lorrie Clemo took over as president is disappointing as a D’Youville College alumnus. Whistleblower lawsuits, elimination of academic programs, no-confidence votes from faculty, massive staff turnover and loss of identity are what define D’Youville today.

Time and time again, the Board of Trustees continues to have their head in the sand, blindly supporting a reckless vision of spending and overt change in the name of maintaining a competitive edge in higher education. I fear that this may destroy D’Youville.

D’Youville was known as a school that taught its graduates to always serve those around them in their community. Under Clemo’s leadership, it appears there is more serving one’s self rather than others. Leadership under the Grey Nuns was no longer possible, requiring a layperson to lead the college. However, in my opinion, Clemo has done irreparable harm to the college’s reputation. I worry about the institution’s financial health, decreasing enrollment numbers and widespread budget cuts and layoffs.

The Board of Trustees must act to save D’Youville and maintain its status as an exceptional private school on the West Side of Buffalo. Without a change in leadership, I fear we will lose D’Youville as we once knew.

Kyle Trimble, PT, DPT