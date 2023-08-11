I have to take issue with the losing former draft dodging ex-president Donald J. Trump.

He was surprised and disappointed to see how Washington D.C. has succumbed to “filth and decay” since he left office.

Need I remind him? It was probably a result of the stench he left when he ordered his brainwashed supporters to storm our Capitol in order to “fight like hell” on Jan. 6, 2021, in order to “stop the steal.”

And I am sure that the aroma of Washington D.C. is much better now.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca