Letter: CWM tries to bury the truth underneath false statements

CWM Chemical Services, a subsidiary of Waste Management, Inc., proposes to import millions of tons of PCBs and toxic waste from the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico for burial in the Town of Porter.

In a recent Another Voice piece, CWM referenced websites with thousands of pages of reports. Buried in that black hole are documents contradicting, not supporting CWM assertions.

CWM’s proposal is wholly unrelated to some 2,000 U.S. municipal waste landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 16 existing U.S. toxic waste landfills can handle the nation’s needs for decades to come without CWM, which has already been closed for over five years.

The New York State Department of Health has never deemed CWM self-exams as “major investigations.” CWM claimed it scanned 450 acres for surface radiation. False, per CWM’s own results. And its scanner was set three times higher above-ground than the regulatory standard.

Another supposed CWM self-investigation was criticized by state Health for not analyzing subsurface soils emitting the highest levels of radiation. CWM’s column then referenced prior Department of Energy investigations though state Health deemed them insufficient, and in some cases, damning.