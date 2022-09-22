Letter: Custodial workers deserve better pay, increased staff

I am writing this letter on behalf of the custodial staff in Buffalo Public Schools. As a teacher in Buffalo I see the custodial staff work tirelessly to try and maintain our building. They are grossly underpaid at just $13.20 per/hour, which is minimal wage and not a living wage. They are overworked being obligated to work excessive overtime to pay their bills. They are understaffed with just three full-time and one part-time position for a large school with over 1,000 students and staff. The turnover rate is high and it is very difficult to find anyone to fill these low paying positions. Our schools are lacking basic cleanliness and ignoring the needs of its workers. It almost goes without saying (although I will say it): This situation has a negative impact on staff, students and families. We can do better.