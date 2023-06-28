Numerous Buffalo News editorials dealing with parents and so called "book bans" only paint with a broad brush. I have never seen a parent arguing for the banning of "1984" or "Catcher in the Rye." Same goes with books about slavery or Martin Luther King. I myself took my family down to see the MLK memorial in DC recently.

However, to suggest that parents who don't want books like "Gender Queer" in libraries with small children is a completely different set of circumstances and the News's editorial board is irresponsible to lump them together. First off they are graphic novels; even if a 6 or 7-year-old got their hands on an offensive novel, they would get disinterested rather quickly at the text only. These are not.

Second, it's not a free speech issue. I don't see anyone calling for the publisher to ban it or not print it like Jean Raspail’s "Le Camp des Saints." Rather they don't want it in schools where it's clearly not appropriate for small children. No one can completely protect kids from stumbling across inappropriate materials at home, but schools set cultural standards for our society. It's not anti-LGBTQ+ to not want graphic cartoon sex to not be in public schools for children any more than its inappropriate for a hustler magazine or the librarian to wheel down the old cart and VCR to play a torture slasher flick. If the editorial board feels so strongly about this book being in school libraries I suggest posting page 167 of "Gender Queer" smack in the middle of the Sunday Everyone's Column and seeing if parents think it's the same as banning a book on slavery.