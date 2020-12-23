Letter: Current political climate seems Dickensian in practice

The letter in the paper on Dec. 16 expressing the thought that 47% of the people that voted in this last presidential election have legitimate concerns; neglected to illustrate these concerns. Having seen elections where the popular vote was heavily discounted as being of no consequence, and the electoral vote as the embodiment of a mandate; seems to beg the question of the writer’s objective analysis. We have seen many close elections, and in many areas of this nation, close doesn’t count.

Being close doesn’t guarantee that the say, under 270 and down of the opposition electoral vote will ever have any of their concerns addressed. In point of fact, this outgoing administration has acted in a completely and continuous spiteful manner, from the day they entered office. Unity may be hoped for by the delusional on both sides of the divide. What is to really to be hoped for is a sound discussion using facts, and rationality.

I have listened to the proclamations of the reactionary right for the past 10 years about what the American people want, and have yet to hear the roar of the crowd, that they agree with these unexamined statements, that embody their minds being read by these speakers. The dog whistles keep coming, and the faithful out there hear and are showering the outgoing despot in waiting with funding, to continue his subversion of the constitution and safety of this republic.