Letter: Current congressional values (or the obvious lack thereof)

“Grovel” – a definition of: “To behave in a servile or demeaning manner;” “to cringe or desire to please or flatter.” “To lie or face downward.” Kevin McCarthy might not have lied down on the floor, but this self-serving, shameless acolyte of Donald Trump surely “gave away the House” (of Representatives) recently in his spineless pursuit to become Speaker of our House of Representatives.

Jordan, unbelievably made Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, will no doubt roll up his sleeves and begin his reign of retribution and revenge – rather than try and reform this wildly active body when under Republican purview – remember “Benghazi?” On top of this distressing chain of events, the Speaker and House under Republican control now, has said nothing about the seating of George Santos (from New York) who has seemingly fabricated all his qualifications and bona fides for his new position.

If this “groveling” by McCarthy becomes a symbol for his Republican leadership style – God help us. Symbols are important to our democracy and way of life. They show – or betray – what we value; like honesty, truth, or “the rule of law.” If this group of right wing, reckless and anti-government radicals seizes control over Congress; our fragile “union” becomes more imperfect, and liberty and justice for all becomes liberty and justice for “some.”

Larry Gustina

Buffalo