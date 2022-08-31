Letter: Curious devotion to Trump divides our great nation

By your leave: turn off the game, put your cellphone in another room, stow the laptop in a drawer. I want you to take a good, cold, principled look at the political landscape. If you are looking with an open mind, you just can’t be happy.

It wasn’t utopia, growing up, living through the aftermath of World War I, the Depression and World War II. Regardless of where we stood politically though, we agreed on certain values and we expected our leaders to champion them. You know those values as well as I do. They were all enshrined in the earliest government documents and for that matter in all of the faiths. They speak of due regard for the feelings, wishes, rights and traditions of others. Respect demands that we honor our sisters and brothers regardless of the fact that they don’t look like us. Currently we find ourselves in a maelstrom caught between a paragon of evil and a yawning chasm.

It is remarkable, absolutely remarkable that a man with a value system like former President Trump has generated so much devotion. I recently heard a woman declare,” I love that man.” Why? I am confounded. I look for a reason and I find a wasteland. His attitude and behavior toward women is horrifyingly wicked. His racist inclination, his appalling avariciousness, his shoddy business practices all mark him as a pariah. It is obvious that the major motivation that drives him is centered in both ego enhancement and desire for wealth, no matter what it takes. It is a sign of how far we have sunk when a man of such overwhelming malice has blinded almost half of our population.

So many of our leaders have abandoned us. We are adrift. We are a union no more, not united states, most likely, never again. The oft repeated “a house divided against itself…” applies here. Sorry to say, it is not going to be like it was. I weep.

Joseph Spina

Amherst