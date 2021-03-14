Letter: Cuomo unfairly receives blame on Covid-19 response

A Covid-19 variant from Europe was coming into New York City on thousands of flights. The huge, closely packed city relied mainly on public transportation and often restaurants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention produced faulty test kits but wouldn’t allow proven ones used by the World Health Organization. There were shortages of N95 masks and personal protective equipment, and health care workers had to rely on shipments from China. There was late advice on social distancing and wearing homemade masks.

State governors had to vie for and outbid each other to secure necessary equipment and supplies. One in four health workers were determined to have the virus.

Little was done at the federal level. We had a president denying its existence calling it a hoax, or only the flu and that it will disappear, never wearing a mask himself or letting those in his presence wear one.

Faced with this rampantly spreading disease that felled thousands, some are blaming Gov. Andrew Cuomo? Think you could handle it better?

Sharon Schneider

Amherst