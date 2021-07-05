Letter: Cuomo survives politically due to lack of replacement

A while ago a letter writer from Pennsylvania reviewed the problems our governor has had and asked why we still have Cuomo as our governor. Simple, there’s nobody better.

“Really?” you ask. Yes, see we vote for not against (Unless it’s a yes or no question). Cuomo’s replacement would have to be Republican. Take a look back on the nursing home mishandling which happened because of the right’s mishandling/outright denial of the seriousness of Covid-19.

The harassment cases? Basically like most single divorced men he thought he was in his 20s, but as we said his replacement would have to be Republican, the same party that’s winking about Matt Gaetz allegedly cruising the web for teenage girls who are looking for cash. He is still in office. But the GOP doesn’t want to bring that up. So where would replacing Cuomo be better?

Larry Schultz

Springville