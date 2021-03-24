Letter: Cuomo should use certain buzzwords to defend himself

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under attack for alleged crude and unseemly behavior with women. While he has expressed regret for any inappropriate actions, his critics charge he has not been sufficiently remorseful and apologetic. Some have called for his resignation or impeachment.
Perhaps our governor should have denied any wrongdoing and responded to accusations with cries of “fake news” and “witch hunt.” Republicans, in particular, have shown a willingness to accept without question such dismissive responses.
Douglas Butler
Buffalo