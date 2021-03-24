 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cuomo should use certain buzzwords to defend himself
0 comments

Letter: Cuomo should use certain buzzwords to defend himself

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under attack for alleged crude and unseemly behavior with women. While he has expressed regret for any inappropriate actions, his critics charge he has not been sufficiently remorseful and apologetic. Some have called for his resignation or impeachment.

Perhaps our governor should have denied any wrongdoing and responded to accusations with cries of “fake news” and “witch hunt.” Republicans, in particular, have shown a willingness to accept without question such dismissive responses.

Douglas Butler

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News