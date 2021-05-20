 Skip to main content
Letter: Cuomo’s pronouncements do more harm than good
To be emphatically clear, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has chosen the ways of a dictator. This seating arrangement for Bills games is sheer undulated persecution of those who choose “no” to Covid-19 vaccinations. He has trampled on all that America stands for, just to exhibit his authority. His stance on open borders verifies his agenda’s core goal. To dismantle the United States of America in favor of Cuomoland.

The lepers will be seated on the right, others will be seated on the left. He is virtually doubling down on his icy stance of returning the stricken elderly back to their homes. I mourn for his family and supporters.

Joseph Coia

West Seneca

