Letter: Cuomo’s potential resignation would be disastrous for the state

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation could leave our state government in chaos. The Republicans are already attacking his would-be successor, the very able and popular, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. What have we learned from our recent history about a government in chaos during a pandemic? We have learned that people die, lots of people (over 500,000 to be exact). We have learned that many Republicans thrive on chaos. Amid the chaos, if a Republican governor should be elected, what an advantage they would have in their attempts to save their idol, our former president. A New York State pardon for his multiple crimes, perhaps? A shiny red New York State carpet for his next presidential run?
Cuomo emerged as the best leader this country had in Covid-19 times. He has the toughest job (when you consider our beloved New York City as the Covid-19 Achilles heel it has proven to be) and he’s doing it better than anyone.
I’m vaccinated. I want to travel. I can’t find another place as safe as my New York State home to travel to.
The need for triage is a factor here. Wait until we are out of the foxhole before you take away our best weapon.
Common sense and reason abandoned politics a long time ago. Let’s hope we have just enough left to allow the state attorney general to complete her investigation. Wait for the results. Save your life and the lives of those you love. Let the governor do his job.