Letter: Cuomo’s potential resignation would be disastrous for the state

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation could leave our state government in chaos. The Republicans are already attacking his would-be successor, the very able and popular, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. What have we learned from our recent history about a government in chaos during a pandemic? We have learned that people die, lots of people (over 500,000 to be exact). We have learned that many Republicans thrive on chaos. Amid the chaos, if a Republican governor should be elected, what an advantage they would have in their attempts to save their idol, our former president. A New York State pardon for his multiple crimes, perhaps? A shiny red New York State carpet for his next presidential run?

Cuomo emerged as the best leader this country had in Covid-19 times. He has the toughest job (when you consider our beloved New York City as the Covid-19 Achilles heel it has proven to be) and he’s doing it better than anyone.

I’m vaccinated. I want to travel. I can’t find another place as safe as my New York State home to travel to.

The need for triage is a factor here. Wait until we are out of the foxhole before you take away our best weapon.