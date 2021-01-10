Letter: Cuomo’s making excuses for vaccine bottlenecks

New York has dropped the ball when it comes to administering the Covid-19 vaccines that have been distributed to the state. Is it any wonder that a state that could not effectively deliver unemployment checks has demonstrated the same incompetence when it comes to administering vaccines?

The predictable response of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is to pass the buck and blame others. Hospitals are busy trying to deal with yet another wave of the pandemic, governor. Or haven’t you noticed?

Meanwhile, the efficient systems developed by commercial pharmacies for administering millions of doses of flu vaccines every year sit idle, because the governor has failed to employ them. New Yorkers should be outraged. We have vaccine and people who are willing to receive it, and the governor resorts to blaming others for his government’s lack of planning. Threats will not speed up this process.

Dennis McCoy

Amherst