Letter: Cuomo’s critics have nerve, especially given recent history

The recent revelations of alleged sexual harassment complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo are extremely disturbing. It is appropriate that the issues will be investigated by non-partisan appointees (if there are any such entities).

As an important aside, I believe that Cuomo saved thousands of lives because of his national leadership during the pandemic. As we should recall, the State of New York was an early epicenter of the virus. Cuomo’s calm and truthful leadership in dealing with shortages of personal protective equipment, ventilators and hospital beds demonstrated to leaders throughout the nation how to control this terrible scourge. It would be a disservice to Cuomo to be judged on these allegations until the investigations are completed.