 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cuomo’s Covid leadership has been sorely lacking
0 comments

Letter: Cuomo’s Covid leadership has been sorely lacking

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Gov. Andrew Cuomo claims “If you’re not vaccinating the nurses and the doctors, they will get sick … they will be superspreaders.” However, medical professionals and the vaccine manufacturers indicate that the vaccine will prevent most people from becoming sick with the virus. It will not prevent people from getting the virus and it will not prevent people from spreading the virus. They recommend continued used of masks and other reasonable preventive measures until the general population achieves “herd immunity.”

Cuomo continues to be a poor leader during this Covid-19 crisis and, obviously, a slow learner.

Mark Hoffman

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News