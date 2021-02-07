Letter: Cuomo’s Covid leadership has been sorely lacking

Gov. Andrew Cuomo claims “If you’re not vaccinating the nurses and the doctors, they will get sick … they will be superspreaders.” However, medical professionals and the vaccine manufacturers indicate that the vaccine will prevent most people from becoming sick with the virus. It will not prevent people from getting the virus and it will not prevent people from spreading the virus. They recommend continued used of masks and other reasonable preventive measures until the general population achieves “herd immunity.”
Cuomo continues to be a poor leader during this Covid-19 crisis and, obviously, a slow learner.
Mark Hoffman
Buffalo