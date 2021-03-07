Letter: Cuomo offers constant nursing home denial

My deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy are extended to those who have lost family and friends to the Covid-19 pandemic, but especially to those that lost loved ones in nursing homes. I can associate with the empty and helpless feeling because our family lost our 96-year-old mother in this fashion.

Our sorrow was exacerbated by our inability to see her in the hospital her last two weeks. The extended orange shutdown caused her to pass away alone, however our sincere thanks goes to the nursing staff at Mercy Hospital that stayed with her throughout.

So, my resentment is focused on Gov. Andrew Cuomo with his mishandling and denial of any wrongdoing with placing infected patients back into nursing homes. How can any man now pass the blame to the nursing home staff, his advisors, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and anyone else except himself?

For all that were mesmerized by his daily briefs and his comedy sessions with his showboating brother, consider now, what was actually the truth? History has shown that true leadership steps up during times of crisis through the darkest times. Unfortunately, New York State had a politician who could blame others, accept no responsibility, and only offer emotions of denial.

Peter V. Tonsoline

Depew