Letter: Cuomo offered leadership during the Covid-19 crisis

With the head of Andrew Cuomo fast in the hands of those who sought his downfall and disgrace, perhaps the public, the female half in particular, will rest satisfied. None of the charges of sexual abuse, from groping a breast to kissing a cheek have been substantiated in a fair hearing.

A fair account would necessarily include the accused’s version, but since he’s already been tried in the media and public opinion, and pronounced guilty, there’s little room for a sober consideration of the facts.

Forgotten is the strong hand on the tiller, seeing us through the worst of the pandemic; the efforts at widespread testing; the search for ventilators for the dying; the desperate search for short supplies with which to tend the stricken.

I, for one, shall miss the governor’s evening bulletins: a strong, steady voice relaying the facts as they were available and saying of good heart, we’re in this together. You are not alone.

Where the current feeding frenzy and its haste to discredit the governor is concerned, often in times of a social awakening, the pendulum swings too far. It’s probably the inevitable delayed reaction to the sexual revolution.

Barbara DeMille

Rensselaerville