Letter: Cuomo makes push in the wrong direction

I noted in The Buffalo News, the governor’s “push for sports betting and recreational pot,” to help fill multibillion-dollar budget hole. Gee, who helped to create that shortfall Gov. Cuomo? Did he ever think of cutting spending to balance a budget? And, to bring our tax revenues and expenses more in line with other states?

It is obvious New York spends more money than it can afford to, at the detriment of its citizens. Taxpayers in all economic classes pay too much already which the governor no doubt senses and is why he is leaning on the federal government, and now also, other sources of revenue.

But to now stoop so low as to incorporate sports betting and recreational marijuana in our legal system sets a poor example for everyone, particularly our youth. Vices like these decay society, just as Pottersville in the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Keith C. Boerner

Getzville