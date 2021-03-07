Letter: Cuomo is New York’s homegrown disaster

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is at it again. He can’t be honest about anything. He wrote a book telling us what a good job he has done with the pandemic and even got an Emmy for his boring daily news briefs. Just how much of what he said was true? Who writes a book about themselves when people are dying from the pandemic?

He has handled the vaccine distribution as well as he handles the budget ($8 billion shortfall before the pandemic). He blames everyone else for the problem (Department of Justice, Donald Trump-federal government, local government even the people receiving the shots.)

You cannot spend more then you have on money or vaccines. Why schedule appointments for vaccine when you don’t have the vaccine. Why spend money you don’t have on the Skyway project or Broadway Market revamp? How is he going to pay for this? Raise taxes again or add more fees and surcharges (also same as taxes just spelled differently). And what about all the businesses he destroyed by keeping Western New York in orange zone when our numbers where lower than many other areas in New York.

The only thing worse than having Covid-19 is having Cuomo as governor. Time to get rid of him. Impeach or do not ever, ever again vote for him.

Sandra Burzynski

Cheektowaga