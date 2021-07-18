 Skip to main content
Letter: Cuomo is mistaken on public nuisance
Letter: Cuomo is mistaken on public nuisance

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is negligent in his thinking in his support of recent legislation that would allow New York citizens hurt by firearms to sue gun manufacturers if they can show that a “public nuisance” was created by the sale, importation or marketing of firearms in the state.

The “public nuisance” is the insipid nebbish person who gets the gun albeit by stealing it, buys a stolen gun or by legally buying a gun and then uses the gun in an irresponsible way that inflicts death or serious injury on anybody.

David Valyo

Buffalo

