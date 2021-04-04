Letter: Cuomo is being unfairly blamed for Covid response

I am responding to the March 17 letter where the writer said that Gov. Cuomo had shown efficient leadership at a time of great, almost insurmountable crisis in New York City and New York State. He was faced with an unexpected and unprecedented unknown virus decimating his city and state. He managed it well and nationally lauded for it.

The nursing home issue was supposedly done to avoid harassment by the Trump administration for mortality numbers.

I am not clear on the fraud aspect of it, the investigation will show that, but Cuomo’s reaction to it was “wherever they died, the fact is they died.” That statement, however callous-sounding was factual … whether my mother died in the nursing home or hospital of Covid-19 … she died of Covid-19. So the numbers of deaths were accurate, just not the location of the death. Without knowing the details, I can see some rationale for the reporting.

Cuomo did a good job with Covid-19 management, overall and that should be recognized just like O.J. Simpson’s football record is still recognized.

Andrea Lingenfelter

Alden