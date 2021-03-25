 Skip to main content
Letter: Cuomo is being targeted by political adversaries
Letter: Cuomo is being targeted by political adversaries

Isn’t it funny that the powers that be want him out? Why did these women just come out now with these allegations? He’s been the governor for a long time. Could it be that the people wanted him gone? I think we should define what sexual abuse is. Why didn’t the last accuser come forward right away? If it was me I would have slapped him across the face and then told everyone what he did. Talk about a witch hunt – I believe he kept the virus from spreading and by issuing these mandates, for keeping us safe.

Bonnie Plewa

Buffalo

