Letter: Cuomo is badly needed as New York’s governor

I credit Gov. Andrew Cuomo with helping me get through the pandemic. The leadership he offered in his daily news conferences made me, at age 83, New York smart and New York tough. And not only me, but relatives of mine in several different states said that watching Cuomo’s televised briefings helped them to understand what to do to survive the pandemic when neither the federal government nor their own governors offered the necessary leadership.

As for the so-called nursing home death count, I am confused. According to what I’ve read, Cuomo is being blamed for counting nursing home residents who died in the hospital as hospital deaths and not nursing home deaths. Why is that wrong? In obituaries, it is usually said that a person who died in the hospital is said to have died in the hospital.

My mother died in a nursing home; I would count her death as a nursing home death. If she had died in the hospital, I would count that as a hospital death. That has been the usual practice. Why is it now different for people who died of Covid-19 in the hospital who had resided in a nursing home?

Furthermore, as I understand it, it does not change the overall New York Covid-19 death count. Gov. Cuomo, please do not resign. We need you too badly. And I say that as a civil-rights lawyer who represented women in sexual harassment and racial discrimination cases.