Letter: Cuomo has no regard for business owners

Who has the crystal ball to tell us what time Covid-19 goes to bed? Is it never? Or is it 9 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m.? My heart tells me it’s never, but we seem to have a governor who disagrees. Hasn’t he done enough damage to the hospitality industry by once again treating it like a yo-yo? How can you run a business not knowing what may change tomorrow or the next day? Hasn’t he destroyed enough bars and restaurants that have not been able to survive? What is wrong with these people who make these arbitrary decisions and will never know what it is like to go without, because of their actions? This pandemic has been tragic enough. Why make it worse on those who are trying to make a living? I say stop to the governor who, in my opinion, enjoys dictating policy and seems to have no regard for these business owners.