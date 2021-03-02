Letter: Cuomo critics ignore failures of ex-president

This letter is not condoning Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s withholding information about nursing home deaths as I am not a particular fan of his. It was a grave mistake, and there should be repercussions. However, I am having a hard time taking the outrage of people like Tom Reed, Chris Jacobs, and Nick Langworthy seriously.

According to Reed, “The mountain of evidence, lies, and criminal conduct cannot be ignored any longer.” According to Jacobs, “This new reporting details willful corruption of the highest degree and represents one of the greatest betrayals of public trust we have seen during this pandemic.” Langworthy called for “impeachment and prosecution for obstruction of justice.”

Each one of these statements could easily apply to the man that these three people have blindly followed and supported while he mismanaged the pandemic, undermined science, rolled back environmental protections in favor of big business, gave huge tax breaks to the rich, repeated the Big Lie of a fraudulent election despite providing no supporting evidence, and finally encouraged right wing fringe groups to rear their ugly heads.