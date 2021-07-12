Letter: Cuomo continues to issue nonsensical edicts on guns

How irresponsible can governing get in New York State? Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued another legislation to now allow New Yorkers hurt by firearms to sue the manufacturer of the firearm. And he qualifies it by saying you must show that a public nuisance was created by the sale. Isn’t the public nuisance the carrier of the firearm, and not the firearm itself?

Instead of recognizing the real problem of who is possessing the firearm, Cuomo continues to pass laws to politically capitalize on the situations he initiated with the absurd bail reform legislation. This is all a joke in favor of all criminals carrying and threatening our communities, and he continues to ignore any common-sense solution. So, Mr. Governor, let us get the bad guys off the street by revoking these ridiculous laws.

Perhaps you should also consider allowing New Yorkers to sue Ford, GM, Chrysler, BMW, or any manufacturers of automobiles involved in driver impairment or driver negligence. This would certainly level the playing field for all criminals, as well as treating all manufacturers the same. If you think this will attract new votes for you, my guess is you will proceed.