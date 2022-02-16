Letter: Culture of violence starts with teachers at many schools

Regarding the Feb. 9 headline: “Walden Galleria to require parental escort for patrons under 18 beginning Friday,” this article's comments reflect, appropriately, a culture of teen violence in Buffalo. The comments do not address the source of this violent culture. The comments place blame on parents.

Our experience shows the culture of violence is promoted in many schools. We both have firsthand witnessed white and Black teachers in several of Buffalo’s charter schools demean, belittle and verbally abuse Black children as young as six.

To single out parents of Black youth as solely responsible for this culture of violence fails to recognize teachers/coaches/other adults who model violent behaviors.

One of us witnessed continued abuse by white teachers of six-to-11-year-old children in a city of Buffalo charter school, repeatedly bringing these children to tears with harsh and unreasonable punishment. One of us watched interactions initiated by teachers that degraded middle school and high school children.