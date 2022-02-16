 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Culture of violence starts with teachers at many schools
Regarding the Feb. 9 headline: “Walden Galleria to require parental escort for patrons under 18 beginning Friday,” this article's comments reflect, appropriately, a culture of teen violence in Buffalo. The comments do not address the source of this violent culture. The comments place blame on parents.

Our experience shows the culture of violence is promoted in many schools. We both have firsthand witnessed white and Black teachers in several of Buffalo’s charter schools demean, belittle and verbally abuse Black children as young as six.

To single out parents of Black youth as solely responsible for this culture of violence fails to recognize teachers/coaches/other adults who model violent behaviors.

One of us witnessed continued abuse by white teachers of six-to-11-year-old children in a city of Buffalo charter school, repeatedly bringing these children to tears with harsh and unreasonable punishment. One of us watched interactions initiated by teachers that degraded middle school and high school children.

Younger children sat, sobbing, in “time out,” while older children started fights with classmates, mimicking angry behaviors of their teachers. These children were punished more vehemently by teachers and administrators until they were expelled from school.

We were in subordinated roles at these schools (AmeriCorps member and substitute teachers). We voiced our concerns to supervisors and administrators; we were reprimanded. We went to the media; we were ignored.

This abhorrent racism in Buffalo will continue to breed violence. 

Donna Stepien

Buffalo

