Letter: Cryptocurrency mining threatens our environment

Please don’t complain about the federal deficit mortgaging the future of our kids if you care nothing for our planet.

You should complain about the thousands of computers necessary for blockchain cybercurrency, because millions of gallons of fresh water per day are needed to cool these computers. Seneca Lake in Central New York is being warmed enough to endanger fish and is causing algae blooms since an old coal run plant has been reopened to house and cool computers

Today, I read about a Canadian company that wants to buy a plant in North Tonawanda to cool off its cybercurrency computers. Western New York has managed to close many of its pollution-causing plants. Now, we are ripe to have our fresh water sources abused so Bitcoin, etc., can run the necessary thousands of computers.

Don’t sell our fresh water sources to cybercurrency investors who will do anything to make money. You can’t spend money in the future if there’s nothing left to buy.

Patricia Butler

Williamsville