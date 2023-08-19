I was greatly disturbed after reading the recent News article about cryptocurrency mining.

Just a couple of questions: Why exactly does the world need cryptocurrency? And can someone please tell me the important social and moral values and contributions associated with mining cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency allows anonymous financial transactions that are perfectly suited for drug cartels, terrorists and computer extortionists. So, we definitely need that!

My limited understanding of cryptocurrency mining operations is that they function as very expensive and resource-consuming printing presses to manufacture high-tech money for a few owners and their shareholders.

As a society, are we not better than that? How about expending the same amount of energy on feeding the hungry or housing the homeless?

The expanding tragedy of misdirected energy and resources can only be solved if we all come together and make a focused effort to love one another and help one another.

Can we please hang up phones and come to our collective senses? We have problems to fix, resources to allocate, people to love, people to help.

Hang up. Look up. Reengage with the world.

Marty Walters

Derby