Letter: Crypto mining operations warrant closer scrutiny

This is in response to a recent Another Voice from Alex Martini-LoManto, the CEO of Bitcoin miner Blockfusion. In his opinion piece, he says that cryptocurrency will shape the 21st century. But the thought that the outcome of his business – the bitcoin, the latest investment haven of the 1 percent – will contribute to society is laughable.

Blockfusion likes to highlight that their facility is powered by renewable energy. But if it weren’t for inexpensive electricity and a high grade interconnection with the electric grid, they wouldn’t be in Niagara Falls. The fact that Niagara Falls is one of North America’s top clean energy producers was a happy accident as it allows the company to put the “green” stamp on their operations. What Martini-LoManto does not say is that the energy used in his plant needs to be replaced elsewhere in the state by other power facilities that use carbon fuels.