Letter: Cruz must be stopped before he gains steam

Much news coverage has criticized Josh Hawley for being the first senator to support objections to the electoral count. Ted Cruz, who persuaded more senators to follow, was the second. Ever since ascending to the Senate, Cruz provided views of the danger he poses – his pointless government shutdown, his 21-hour filibuster, and his spiteful rhetoric during the Republican debates. Yes, Trump did much damage, but in all likelihood his abhorrent and absurd behaviors were driven by a mental condition (narcissistic personality disorder) that rendered him incapable of being wily, considered, thoughtful and deliberate.

Cruz does not suffer from those inabilities. By constantly having to make everything about himself, Trump was impulsive and ruled by the immediacy of the moment. Cruz is a dangerous demagogue who is capable of executing a long-term, carefully planned strategy. Trump’s “oratory” was clumsy, muddled and inarticulate. Cruz is an articulate speech maker and a master of persuasive argument. The only weapon missing from Cruz’ arsenal was a sizeable national following. Trump may well have given that to him.