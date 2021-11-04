Letter: Crusade against masks ignores common sense

Anger and resentment between neighbors. Passionate activists. Insults. Warnings. The loss of all sense and reason!

Is it the apocalypse? No, it’s just another day dealing with Covid-19 and the community. This time, a verbal kerfuffle broke out on a NextDoor app over someone whose signs had been stolen right off their lawn. The signs in question said “Unmask Our Children.”

Of course everyone agrees, the theft of property is always wrong. Yet predictably, the posting became a back-and-forth over the propriety of Covid-19 masking.

How sad that we have devolved into science vs. anti-science factions. The science is clear: Covid-19 is airborne; masks save lives. Eventually, with successful vaccination rates, masks may be put away. Yet many anti-mask protesters also are vocally anti-vaccine. (Thanks for the disinformation, Fox News/Facebook.)

These artificial-freedom fighters have somehow married a twisted sense of liberty to a stubborn resistance to measures that benefit the common good. I wonder how many of these gutsy rebels buck the trend by refusing to wear seat belts? Won’t drive on the right side of the road, or stop at red lights? How many have refused a flu shot? The polio vaccine?