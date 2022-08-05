Letter: Crucifix as a cartoon prop insults religious beliefs

I almost coughed up my coffee on seeing the Adam Zyglis cartoon for the Saturday, July 30 opinion page. His progressive props are always obvious, even heavy handed, but using the crucifix, the revered image of the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the Cross, in this manner goes beyond the pale in outrageous offensiveness. Would he also use the Star of David, Star and Crescent, or any other significant religious image in this manner?

After law school at the University of Notre Dame, I served as an Army Judge Advocate Officer during the last years of the Cold War, then entered the seminary and was ordained as a religious priest in the Congregation of Holy Cross, whose motto is Ave Crux, Spes Unica, Hail the Cross, Our Only Hope. As vowed religious and parish priest, chaplain, and pastoral counselor for many years, I still look to the image of Christ Crucified as that sign of hope, and pray daily in penance for my own sins, and in reparation for the sins of others, imploring God’s merciful forgiveness when He is grossly insulted in the manner of this offensive cartoon prop.