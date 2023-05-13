On my daily walks and drives I’ve noted that the local medical/health care facility parking lots are filled to capacity every day. Also, those new prompt care offices are popping up everywhere. What’s going on?

I have read for decades now of the many medical advancements, prevention methods, and cures that have occurred and yet we seem to be no healthier than we previously were.

Considering budget-busting Medicare, Medicaid and private health insurance company costs, it seems that an in-depth investigation into what is really going on is required.

Factoring in the older age of our local population, poor eating habits and weight issues, will this trend continue and are the billions being spent on research and fundraising actually accomplishing anything?

Issues I consider in my daily travels.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park