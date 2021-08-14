Letter: Crossing into Canada may be more trouble

Americans are excited because the Peace Bridge to Canada has finally reopened. I, and many others belong to golf clubs in Canada. We have not been to our clubs since November of 2019. I am used to playing five days a week so I’m anxious to get going again. Wait a second … not so fast.

There are a number of hoops you’ll have to jump through before you get into Canada again. I am fully vaccinated, have a New York State Excelsior Card, am willing to take a Covid-19 test and have a Nexus card so I am considered a “Trusted Traveler” by the Canadian government.

I also have to register on the ArriveCan website as I don’t have a smartphone. Good luck navigating that web site. I have to do that every time I want to come over.

Will I need a separate Covid-19 test every time I want to come over? Who can afford to do that?

It looks like I could come over once and stay there as long as I provide a quarantine plan just in case.